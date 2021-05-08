Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $229.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $229.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

