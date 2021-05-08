Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

