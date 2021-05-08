Oasis Petroleum Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

OAS stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $2,910,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

