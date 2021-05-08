Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Financial Survey

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Obsidian Energy and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29

Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.22%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35% Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.39 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.85 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -63.00

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

