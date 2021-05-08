Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading providers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Oceaneering’s geographically diversified asset base spread across the United States and rest of the world and its revenue which is evenly split between its international and domestic operations lowers its risk profile. However, in the latest quarter, Oceaneering incurred y/y fall in its revenues owing to disappointing results from the ‘Manufactured Products’ and ‘Aerospace and Defense Technologies’ units. The company is exposed to weakness in the offshore services market, which is set to remain challenging in the near term. The company's high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization is also a worry. Hence, Oceaneering warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.76.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.