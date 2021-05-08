OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.