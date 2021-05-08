Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Earnings Results

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 169,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

