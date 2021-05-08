Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTRK. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 456,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $563.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.