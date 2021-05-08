Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. 781,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,154. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

