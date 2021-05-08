Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of OTEX traded up C$1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 601,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Open Text has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 143.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.15.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$174,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,629,999.76.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

