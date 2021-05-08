Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.94 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.69 to $1.82 EPS.

OPRT stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

