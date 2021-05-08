Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

ZBH stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

