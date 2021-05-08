Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0751 on Major Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $618,042.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00253283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 417.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.28 or 0.01152873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,009.53 or 0.99856799 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

