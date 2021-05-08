Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 869,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,165. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.