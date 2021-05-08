Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 542,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

