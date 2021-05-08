Ormeus Coin Hits One Day Volume of $260,217.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $906,650.50 and approximately $260,217.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00252053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 472.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.00 or 0.01149845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.00740211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,778.94 or 1.00128393 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.