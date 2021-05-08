Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $150.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

