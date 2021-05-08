OSI Systems, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

