Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $766.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $767.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,483.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 383.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.