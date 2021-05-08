Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

