PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $182.81 million and approximately $168,482.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,467,549,924 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

