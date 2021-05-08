Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 73,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,642,000.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 793,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,940. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

