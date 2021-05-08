PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 455 ($5.94).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 596.50 ($7.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 463.70. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 328.60 ($4.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 598 ($7.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Analyst Recommendations for PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

