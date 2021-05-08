Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

PLMR stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 200,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

