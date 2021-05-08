Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Shares of PARR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 474,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $790.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

