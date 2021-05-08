Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 10.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.84. 7,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 448,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $790.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

