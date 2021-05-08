PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

