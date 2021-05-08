Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $12.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

