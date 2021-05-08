Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$17.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.42.

POU opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

