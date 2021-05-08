Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Comments


