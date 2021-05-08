Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.