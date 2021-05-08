Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 10,880 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,468 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $127,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

