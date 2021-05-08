Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $898,000 Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

