Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.61% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

