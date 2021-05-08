Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $37.50 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

