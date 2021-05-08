Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.92.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.38. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.01 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. Analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.4799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

