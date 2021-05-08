Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 364.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSN. Cowen cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $43.11 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

