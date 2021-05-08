Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSN. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Parsons alerts:

NYSE PSN opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. Parsons has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.