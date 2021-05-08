Pat D. Dawson Sells 100,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

