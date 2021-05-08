PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops One Day Volume of $451.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 580.1% higher against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $20,694.99 and approximately $451.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

