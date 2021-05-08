PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $226,217.06 and $914.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00102582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.79 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.71 or 0.09172446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

