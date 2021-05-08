Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.50 million-$163.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.44 million.

Shares of PCTY traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. 312,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

