PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

