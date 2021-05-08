PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $337.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,978,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

