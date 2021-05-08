PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.36. 10,170,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,859. PayPal has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

