PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $310.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.74. PayPal has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.