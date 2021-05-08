PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $322.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

