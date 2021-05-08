PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

PBFX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 151,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.