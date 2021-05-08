PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 3,450 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 197.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 268,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

