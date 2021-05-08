PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

INVH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,333. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

